Malaysia's Petronas posts first quarter profit, revenue drops

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas, or Petroliam Nasional Berhad, on Wednesday logged a first quarter profit and said it will continue to maintain a cautious outlook for 2023.

Petronas reported a post-tax profit of 23.8 billion ringgit ($5.17 billion) for the three-month period, compared with profit of 23.4 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue fell 15% to 90.4 billion ringgit ($19.65 billion).

($1 = 4.6000 ringgit)

