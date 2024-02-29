Malaysia's Petronas, Japanese group sign carbon storage deal for depleted offshore site

Adds more details in paragraphs 3 and 4

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Petronas IPO-PETO.KL said on Thursday it had signed a deal with a Petroleum Sarawak and a Japanese consortium to explore the feasibility of carbon capture and storage (CCS) at its depleted M3 offshore field in Sarawak, Malaysia.

Petronas unit Petronas CCS Ventures signed the deal with the consortium, which consists of Japan Petroleum Exploration 1662.T and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T among others.

Besides exploring feasibility studies of carbon storage sites, starting with M3, the group will also plan to develop these sites, Petronas said in a statement.

"This collaboration is not just a strategic move to unlock potential CCS opportunities in Sarawak but necessary in addressing climate change as a collective action in achieving a low-carbon future," Petronas CCS Ventures CEO Emry Hisham Yusoff said.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Savio D'Souza)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.