Malaysia's Petronas issues $410 mil sukuk, oversubscribed by three times

Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, on Friday said its subsidiary Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn Bhd has concluded the issuance of a 20-year multi-tranche Sukuk Murabahah amounting to 1.7 billion ringgit ($410.23 million).

The state energy firm said the Sukuk Murabahah issued under its Islamic Medium Term Note Programme was oversubscribed by three times.

($1 = 4.1440 ringgit)

