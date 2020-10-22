Malaysia's Petronas issues $410 mil sukuk, oversubscribed by three times

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, on Friday said its subsidiary Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn Bhd has concluded the issuance of a 20-year multi-tranche Sukuk Murabahah amounting to 1.7 billion ringgit ($410.23 million).

The state energy firm said the Sukuk Murabahah issued under its Islamic Medium Term Note Programme was oversubscribed by three times.

($1 = 4.1440 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8035; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.