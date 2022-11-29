Malaysia's Petronas gives go-ahead to Kasawari CCS project

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

November 29, 2022 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas PETR.UL said on Tuesday it had decided to develop the Kasawari carbon sequestration project in offshore Sarawak as part of the final investment decision (FID) on the venture.

Petronas said the project - located in Block SK316 off Bintulu town - is expected to reduce 3.3 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (MtCO2e) emitted annually, making it one of the largest offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the world.

"This project is expected to become the catalyst in achieving end-to-end CCS capability development within Petronas and the first step in unlocking Malaysia’s potential as a regional CCS solutions hub," said Hasliza Othman, chief executive of its exploration and production arm Petronas Carigali.

Petronas did not specify the investment needed in the Kasawari project and has previously also not provided financial details.

The CCS project is key to Petronas' plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.