Malaysia's Petronas Gas to build new gas compressor station by Q1 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petronas Gas PGAS.KL on Wednesday said it has approved a final investment decision for the construction of a new gas compressor station in the southern state of Johor.

The station in Kluang, Johor, is to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 with an aim to increase the gas capacity of the Peninsular Gas Utilisation II gas pipeline network, the firm said in a bourse listing.

Petronas Gas, a unit of state-owned Petronas Group, said the investment for the project is estimated at 460 million ringgit ($109 million).

It said it will use its existing Islamic financing facility from RHB Islamic Bank Berhad to fund the project and hence it will have no impact on the group's earnings per share, net assets per share or gearing for the 2021 financial year.

($1 = 4.2230 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Jason Neely)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.