Malaysia's Petronas finds gas in Kulintang-1 wildcat exploration well

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) PETR.UL on Wednesday announced its second gas discovery this year within the Balingian Province off the coast of Sarawak state.

Petronas said the discovery was made in the Kulintang-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK438, located in the shallow waters of Balingian Province.

The well encountered gas in the Oligocene to Middle Miocene sandstone reservoirs, which had not been fully evaluated before, it said.

"This encouraging result proves further potential of sweet gas in the province, especially in the deeper Oligocene play," said Mohamed Firouz Asnan, Petronas senior vice president of Malaysia Petroleum Management.

Petronas announced a new oil and gas discovery in the Sirung-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK405B, also in the Balingian Province, in March.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

