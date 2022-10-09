Malaysia's Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Petronas said in a statement it has declared force majeure on gas supply to one of its liquefaction terminals, MLNG Dua, due to a pipeline leak caused by soil movement on Sept. 21.

"This has impacted the supply of gas to MLNG Dua's production facility at Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu, Sarawak," it said.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

