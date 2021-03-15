Malaysia's Petronas, China's CNOOC sign MoU for LNG, global bunkering supply

Updates with details

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas PETR.UL and Chinese state oil giant CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand their collaboration to energy security and cleaner energy solutions, Petronas said on Monday.

Both companies have an existing relationship in LNG and upstream projects and will intensify collaboration across the supply chain, including refining, oilfield and engineering services, specialty chemicals, lubricants and as renewable energy, Petronas said.

CNOOC, or China National Offshore Oil Corporation, is the country's largest offshore oil and gas producer. Petronas is the world's fourth-biggest LNG exporter.

The two firms will also explore the establishment of a global bunkering supply network and expand the use of natural gas as a cleaner marine fuel through LNG bunkering solutions, Petronas said in a statemnet.

