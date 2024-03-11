Malaysia's palm oil stocks fall to 7-month low on lower output

By Danial Azhar and Rajendra Jadhav

KUALA LUMPUR/MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of February dwindled to their lowest levels in seven months as production hit a 10-month low, offsetting the slowdown in exports, the industry regulator said on Monday.

The reduction in stocks in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer after Indonesia, would help in supporting benchmark futures FCPOc3, which lost 10% in 2023.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of February fell 5% from the previous month to 1.92 million metric tons, their lowest since July 2023, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed.

Crude palm oil production declined 10.18% from January to 1.26 million tons, the lowest since April 2023, while palm oil exports plunged 24.75% to 1.02 million tons, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast February inventories at 1.91 million tons, a 5.7% decline from the previous month, with output at 1.32 million tons and exports at 1.14 million tons.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for February (volumes in tons) PALM/POLL:

Feb 2024 Feb 2024 poll Jan 2024* Feb 2023 Output 1,259,572 1,317,899 1,402,355 1,253,664 Stocks 1,919,210 1,905,000 2,020,191 2,119,848 Exports 1,015,537 1,136,994 1,349,523 1,127,953 Imports 32,556 32,500 29,494 52,506 * Indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board Malaysian palm oil stocks fall to six month low https://reut.rs/3SB6fL1 (Reporting by Danial Azhar and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

