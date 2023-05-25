Malaysia's palm oil production could drop by 1-3 mln tonnes in 2024 due to El Niño - MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's crude palm oil production could drop between 1 to 3 million tonnes next year due to the El Niño weather pattern, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Thursday.

El Niño was unlikely to affect production this year, MPOB director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir told reporters.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Writing by Rozanna Latiff)

