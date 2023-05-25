News & Insights

Malaysia's palm oil production could drop by 1-3 mln tonnes in 2024 due to El Niño - MPOB

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

May 25, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's crude palm oil production could drop between 1 to 3 million tonnes next year due to the El Niño weather pattern, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Thursday.

El Niño was unlikely to affect production this year, MPOB director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir told reporters.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Writing by Rozanna Latiff)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
