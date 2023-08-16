News & Insights

Malaysia's palm oil board, Petronas to study use of palm waste as aviation fuel

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 16, 2023 — 12:40 am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil board and state oil firm Petronas IPO-PETO.KL have signed an agreement to study the use of used cooking oil and palm oil waste as sustainable aviation fuel.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Aug. 14 to explore the potential of palm-based products and wastes, such as used cooking oil and palm oil mill effluent, as the main raw materials for local bio-refineries to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

"The signing of the MoU is also in line with the National Energy Policy 2022-2040 to reduce carbon emissions and make the energy sector a catalyst for the nation's socioeconomic development," the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

