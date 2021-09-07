Malaysia's palm oil board cuts 2021 production outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil board on Tuesday cut its outlook for the nation's 2021 crude palm oil production to 18 million tonnes, compared with its earlier forecast of 19.7 million tonnes.

Crude palm oil prices will average 4,000 ringgit per tonne this year, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) Director General Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir said at a virtual industry conference.

He said the 2021 palm oil stockpile will rise to 1.7 million tonnes, from 1.26 million tonnes last year.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Davies)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.