News & Insights

Commodities
BSTHY

Malaysia's palm firm Kuala Lumpur Kepong to buy peer Boustead Plantations - Media

August 23, 2023 — 09:58 pm EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui and A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil firm Kuala Lumpur Kepong KLKK.KL is buying a stake of more than 30% in smaller peer Boustead Plantations BOPL.KL from conglomerate Boustead Holdings, local media The Edge and New Straits Times reported on Thursday.

Shares of Boustead Plantations, which has a market capitalisation of 3 billion ringgit ($646.27 million), were suspended from trading on Thursday pending an announcement.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Boustead Plantations and Boustead Holdings did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment from Reuters on Thursday.

According to Refinitiv data, Boustead Holdings owns a 57.4% stake in Boustead Plantations, followed by Boustead Holdings' parent Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera, Malaysia's military pension fund, with a 10.6% stake.

Shares of Boustead Plantations have jumped 112.4% year-to-date.

($1 = 4.6420 ringgit)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSTHY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.