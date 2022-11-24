Malaysia's October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast

November 24, 2022 — 11:05 pm EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%.

