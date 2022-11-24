Malaysia's October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.