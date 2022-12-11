Commodities

Malaysia's Oct industrial production up 4.6%, below forecast

December 11, 2022 — 11:03 pm EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in October rose 4.6% from a year earlier, below expectations, government data showed on Monday.

October's factory output had been forecast to expand 8.1%, according to 10 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

