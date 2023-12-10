News & Insights

Malaysia's Oct industrial production up 2.7%, above forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

December 10, 2023 — 11:00 pm EST

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in October rose 2.7% from a year earlier, faster than expected, government data showed on Monday.

October's factory output had been forecast to expand 2.4%, according to 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

