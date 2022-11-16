Malaysia's Oct exports up 15% on-year, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 15% in October from a year earlier, below expectations, government data showed on Thursday.

October's exports had been forecast to rise 24.1%, according to the median estimate of 15 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in October grew 29.2%, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected an increase of 30.5%.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 18.09 billion ringgit ($3.98 billion) in October.

($1 = 4.5480 ringgit)

