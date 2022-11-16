Commodities

Malaysia's Oct exports up 15% on-year, below forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

November 16, 2022 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 15% in October from a year earlier, below expectations, government data showed on Thursday.

October's exports had been forecast to rise 24.1%, according to the median estimate of 15 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in October grew 29.2%, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected an increase of 30.5%.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 18.09 billion ringgit ($3.98 billion) in October.

($1 = 4.5480 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.