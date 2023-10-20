Malaysia's Oct 1-20 palm oil exports at 934,014 tons - SGS

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1-20 at 934,014 metric tons, according to LSEG.

For historic SGS data on total exports, click PALMTOT-MY

For SGS export data by palm products, click 0#PALMEX-SGS

For SGS export data by destination, click 0#PALMEX-SGS2

(Reporting by Danial Azhar)

