Malaysia's November  exports rise 32.4%, above forecast

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in November rose 32.4% from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Tuesday.​

November's exports were expected to rise 30%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Imports in November grew 38% from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 31% rise, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's trade surplus in November was 18.9 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 20.3 billion ringgit.

