Malaysia's November  exports rise 32.4%, above forecast

Malaysia's exports in November rose 32.4% from a year earlier, above forecast, government data showed on Tuesday.​ November's exports were expected to rise 30%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. Imports in November grew 38% from a year earlier, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 31% rise, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. Malaysia's trade surplus in November was 18.9 billion ringgit. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 20.3 billion ringgit. nL8N2TD07T

