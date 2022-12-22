Malaysia's November CPI rises 4% year-on-year, in line with forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in November, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was in line with the 3.9% growth forecast by 17 economists in a Reuters poll. In October, the index had risen 4%.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)

