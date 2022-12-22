Stocks

Malaysia's November CPI rises 4% year-on-year, in line with forecast

December 22, 2022 — 11:01 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in November, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was in line with the 3.9% growth forecast by 17 economists in a Reuters poll. In October, the index had risen 4%.

