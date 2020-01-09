Malaysia's Nov factory output rises 2%, above forecast

Corrects lead paragraph to show that output growth had hit a six-year low in October, not the index

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYIP%3DECI poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production index rose 2% in November from a year earlier, recovering from its slowest growth pace in six years the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The index measures factory output from the manufacturing, mining and electricity generation sectors.

Factory output in November was above the 1% expansion forecast for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll, and up from October's 0.3% rise, the slowest pace of growth since February 2013.

November's output growth was boosted by gains in the electricity, manufacturing and mining sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

Manufacturing output grew 2.5% from a year earlier, while the electricity generation sector index rose 1.6%.

Mining output was up 0.5%, recovering after a decline the previous month.

Malaysia's exports had fallen for the fourth straight month in November, contracting 5.5% from a year earlier on lower shipments of manufactured goods and commodities.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338034; Reuters Messaging: rozanna.latiff.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.