Malaysia's Mr DIY set to raise $362 million, books open - sources

By Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian home improvement retailer Mr DIY, which is set to launch a 1.5 billion ringgit ($361.71 million) initial public offering (IPO), will open books on Tuesday with a bookbuilding portion of around $30-50 million, sources say.

The retailer will have a bookbuilding period of around 10 days, one of three sources said. The people declined to be identified as the process is private.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the company has set the offering at an indicative IPO price of 1.60 ringgit per share, citing sources.

The IPO would be the largest in Malaysia in more than three years. Lotte Chemical Titan LOTT.KL raised 3.77 billion ringgit in July 2017.

($1 = 4.1470 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

