News & Insights

Malaysia's Maybank launches Islamic wealth management hub in Singapore

Credit: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

November 20, 2023 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest lender by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) MBBM.KL, launched an Islamic wealth management regional offshore hub in Singapore on Monday.

"We have chosen Singapore as our offshore hub for our Islamic wealth management given the position of Singapore as a wealth management player not just in the region but also globally," John Chong, Maybank's Group CEO of Community Financial Services, said at the launch.

The launch comes at a time when Singapore has experiencing strong inflows of wealth drawn by the city-state's political stability, low taxes and policies favourable to setting up funds.

Maybank's Islamic banking arm, Maybank Islamic Bhd MBBMIS.UL, is the world's fifth largest Islamic bank by assets at $67 billion.

Maybank said the launch will make it the first lender in Singapore to offer "end-to-end Islamic wealth solutions" and help it capture the growing demand for Shariah-compliant wealth product and services globally.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.