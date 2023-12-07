Malaysia's Maybank appoints Alvin Lee as new CEO for Singapore

Adds more details of the appointment in paragraphs 2 to 5

SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's biggest bank Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) MBBM.KL said on Friday it had appointed Alvin Lee Han Eng as chief executive officer for Maybank Singapore, effective Jan. 1.

Lee is also appointed as the new country CEO and CEO of Malayan Banking's Singapore branch, Maybank said in a statement.

Lee will be responsible to drive the entire spectrum of Maybank's operations in Singapore, which the bank counts as one of its home markets, Maybank added.

Lee is currently Maybank's head of community financial services in Singapore and Group Wealth Management head, according to the statement.

He will succeed John Lee Hin Hock, who is retiring from Maybank on Dec. 31 after 12 years with the bank, Maybank said.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Rashmi Aich)

