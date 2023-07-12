News & Insights

Commodities

Malaysia's May industrial production up 4.7%, above forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

July 12, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in May rose 4.7% from a year earlier, above expectations, government data showed on Wednesday.

May's factory output had been forecast to expand 0.5%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.