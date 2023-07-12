Malaysia's May industrial production up 4.7%, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in May rose 4.7% from a year earlier, above expectations, government data showed on Wednesday.

May's factory output had been forecast to expand 0.5%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.