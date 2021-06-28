Malaysia's May exports rise 47.3% on-year, below forecast

May exports +47.3% y/y vs estimate of +56.8%

May imports +50.3% y/y vs estimate of +50.1%

Trade surplus 13.7 bln rgt vs estimated surplus of 21.7 bln rgt

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 47.3% from a year earlier in May, the fourth straight month of double-digit growth, though the pace of expansion was slower than expected, government data showed on Monday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected May exports to rise 56.8% on-year. In April, exports had grown 63%, the fastest expansion since February 1998.

May's export growth was driven mainly by robust demand for electrical and electronic shipments, rubber goods as well as petroleum products, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Imports in May grew 50.3% from a year earlier, compared to a 24.4% rise in April, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 50.1% increase.

Malaysia's trade surplus in May narrowed to 13.7 billion ringgit ($3.30 billion) from 20.5 billion ringgit the previous month. Analysts had forecast a surplus of 21.7 billion ringgit.

($1 = 4.1490 ringgit)

