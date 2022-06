KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.8% from a year earlier in May, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was more than the 2.6% expansion forecast by 17 economists in a Reuters poll. In April, the index had risen 2.3%.

