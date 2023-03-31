Malaysia's March palm oil exports rise 24.0% -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March rose 24.0% to 1,438,074 tonnes from 1,159,720 tonnes shipped during February, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for March compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS March Feb Crude palm oil 290,890 285,880 RBD palm oil 66,990 123,800 RBD palm olein 470,094 263,500 RBD palm stearin 121,850 80,040 Crude palm kernel oil 15,730 15,350 Palm fatty acid distillate 75,665 60,630 TOP PALM MARKETS March Feb European Union 358,870 324,405 China 194,469 98,100 India & subcontinent 337,200 250,000 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % March 1,438,074 +278,354 +24.0 February 1,159,720 +25,852 +2.3 January 1,133,868 -418,769 -27.0 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

