Commodities

Malaysia's March palm oil exports rise 24.0% -ITS

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

March 31, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March rose 24.0% 
to 1,438,074 tonnes from 1,159,720 tonnes shipped during February, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for March compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                      March                Feb

   Crude palm oil                   290,890            285,880

   RBD palm oil                      66,990            123,800

   RBD palm olein                   470,094            263,500

   RBD palm stearin                 121,850             80,040

   Crude palm kernel oil             15,730             15,350

   Palm fatty acid distillate        75,665             60,630


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                      March                Feb

   European Union                   358,870            324,405

   China                            194,469             98,100

   India & subcontinent             337,200            250,000


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
March                1,438,074         +278,354       +24.0
February             1,159,720         +25,852       +2.3
January              1,133,868         -418,769       -27.0



