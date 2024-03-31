News & Insights

Commodities

Malaysia's March palm oil exports rise 20.5% -ITS

March 31, 2024 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March rose 20.5% 
to 1,333,138 metric tons from 1,106,054 metric tons shipped during February, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for March compared with a month ago (in metric tons):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                      March                Feb

   Crude palm oil                   278,670            242,605

   RBD palm oil                     128,040            102,345

   RBD palm olein                   393,673            292,909

   RBD palm stearin                  83,615             72,470

   Crude palm kernel oil             22,740              8,690

   Palm fatty acid distillate        60,745             30,080


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                      March                Feb

   European Union                   272,935            319,280

   China                             89,385             88,170

   India & subcontinent             311,130            218,115


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
March                1,333,138         +227,084       +20.5
February             1,106,054         -180,455       -14.0
January              1,286,509       -92,421       -6.7



Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.