Malaysia's March palm oil exports rise 20.5% -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March rose 20.5% to 1,333,138 metric tons from 1,106,054 metric tons shipped during February, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Sunday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for March compared with a month ago (in metric tons): PALM PRODUCTS March Feb Crude palm oil 278,670 242,605 RBD palm oil 128,040 102,345 RBD palm olein 393,673 292,909 RBD palm stearin 83,615 72,470 Crude palm kernel oil 22,740 8,690 Palm fatty acid distillate 60,745 30,080 TOP PALM MARKETS March Feb European Union 272,935 319,280 China 89,385 88,170 India & subcontinent 311,130 218,115 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % March 1,333,138 +227,084 +20.5 February 1,106,054 -180,455 -14.0 January 1,286,509 -92,421 -6.7 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

