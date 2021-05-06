Commodities

Malaysia's March industrial output rises 9.3%, better than forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production rose more than expected in March, up 9.3% from a year earlier on higher manufacturing and electrical output, government data showed on Thursday.

The production index measures factory output in manufacturing, mining and electricity generation.

The expansion in March was better than the 7.8% gain forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll, and marked a sharp increase from the 1.5% rise recorded in February.

Manufacturing output rose 12.7% year-on-year in March, driven by transport equipment and other manufactures, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

Electricity output rose 10.3% while mining fell 1.9%, according to the data.

Malaysia's exports surged 31% in March, its fastest pace in nearly four years, driven by demand for electrical and electronic products and rubber products.

