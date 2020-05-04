Malaysia's March exports drop by less-than-expected 4.7% y/y

March exports -4.7% y/y vs -8% forecast in Reuters poll

March imports -2.7% y/y vs -5.4% forecast in Reuters poll

March trade surplus 12.3 bln rgt, more than poll forecast 12 bln rgt

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports fell 4.7% from a year earlier in March amid a global slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed on Monday.

The decline, however, was smaller than the 8% fall forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters. Exports in February had risen 11.8%, the strongest on-year growth in 16 months.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for 84.4% of March's total exports, fell 4.5% on-year due to lower demand for electrical and electronic goods, metal products, machinery as well as optical and scientific equipment, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Mining exports declined 4.4% amid lower shipments of crude petroleum and liquefied natural gas, while agricultural exports were down 5%.

Malaysia's exports to China and the United States fell 6.1% and 3.6% respectively, but shipments to Southeast Asia picked up, rising 3%.

Exports to Singapore, one of Malaysia's biggest trading partners, rose 8.6%, while those to Indonesia doubled amid higher volumes of transport equipment.

Imports fell 2.7% year-on-year, after surging 11.3% in February. Analysts had expected a 5.4% decline.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit MYR=.

The trade surplus in March narrowed slightly to 12.3 billion ringgit ($2.84 billion) from 12.6 billion ringgit in the previous month. Analysts had expected a 12 billion ringgit surplus.

Malaysia, which has reported nearly 6,300 coronavirus infections, partially lifted six-week-long curbs imposed to stem the outbreak on Monday, with most businesses allowed to resume operations.

KEY DATA

(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)

Mar

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sept

Aug

July

Exports MYEXP=ECI

80.1

74.5

84.1

86.4

80.8

81.3

90.6

81.3

88.0

y/y%

-4.7

11.8

-1.5

2.7

-5.5

-0.8

-6.7

-0.8

+1.7

Imports MYIMP=ECI

61.8

72.1

73.8

74.3

70.4

73.3

70.4

73.7

y/y%

-2.7

11.3

-2.4

0.9

3.6

-12.5

-8.7

-12.5

-5.9

Balance MYTRD=ECI

12.3

12.6

12.0

12.6

6.5

10.9

17.3

10.9

14.3

MAIN EXPORTS

Mar 2020

% of

% change

(bln rgt)

total

vs year ago

Electrical & Electronic Products

26.9

33.6

-13.9

Petroleum products

7.7

9.6

22.7

Chemicals and chemicals products

4.8

6.0

-5.1

Transport Equipment

3.6

4.4

112.5

Palm oil & Palm-based agricultural products

3.5

4.4

-0.3

Liquefied natural gas

3.4

4.2

-13.5

Optical and scientific equipment

3.1

3.9

-9.1

Machinery

3.0

3.8

-17.6

Manufactures of metal

2.8

3.5

-22.5

Rubber products

2.4

2.9

3.5

EXPORT MARKETS

Mar 2020

% of

% change

(bln rgt)

total

vs year ago

Singapore

11.4

14.2

8.6

China

11.0

13.7

-6.1

USA

7.4

9.2

-3.6

Japan

5.9

7.4

-0.5

Indonesia

5.1

6.4

100.5

($1 = 4.3360 ringgit)

