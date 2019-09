Malaysia's Malindo Air says data leak caused by ex-staffers at contractor firm

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian Lion Air's Malaysian subsidiary Malindo Air said on Monday that two former employees of its e-commerce contractor were responsible for its passenger data breach.

Malindo Air said in a statement that two former employees of e-commerce services provider GoQuo (M) Sdn Bhd in their development centre in India were found to have "improperly accessed and stole the personal data of our customers".

The airline said the data breach has since been contained and the matter has been reported to the police in Malaysia and India.

