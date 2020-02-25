Malaysia's Mahathir says economic stimulus package to be announced soon

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday, two days after he quit as premier, that an economic stimulus package will be announced soon.

A post on Mahathir's official Twitter account said he had met with finance ministry officials on Wednesday to discuss the stimulus measures.

Mahathir had been due to unveil a stimulus package on Thursday to soften the economic fallout from a coronavirus outbreak, but it was postponed to an unspecified date shortly after his resignation on Monday.

