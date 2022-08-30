Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, in hospital after testing positive for COVID

Adds details

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised for observation, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team," the statement said.

The statement did not provide any details of his symptoms or his condition.

The nonagenarian, who served for more than two decades as prime minister, has a history of heart problems. He has had heart attacks and bypass surgeries.

Mahathir underwent an elective medical procedure in January and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment.

Mahathir and the National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure the former leader had undergone, only saying that he had been admitted to the cardiac care unit at the hospital.

Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned as premier at the age of 92 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win in 2018, defeating the party that he had once led. His government collapsed in less then two years due to infighting.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

