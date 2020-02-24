Malaysia's king accepts PM Mahathir's resignation

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's king on Monday accepted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's resignation but asked him to stay on in the role until a new premier is appointed and a cabinet formed, the country's chief secretary said.

Mahathir submitted his resignation amid a power tussle.

"His Highness has given his assent to appoint Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as interim prime minister, while waiting for the appointment of the new prime minister," Chief Secretary Mohd Zuki Ali said in a statement, using an honorific for Mahathir.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

