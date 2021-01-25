Malaysia's Khazanah backs Chinese lab firm Adicon in $88 mln funding round

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chinese diagnostic lab company Adicon Holdings Ltd has closed an $88 million funding round, led by Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad KHAZA.UL, Adicon's single largest shareholder Carlyle Group CG.O said on Tuesday.

Other investors in this round include Lake Bleu Capital, Cenova Capital, OrbiMed and Mirae Asset, Carlyle said in an announcement.

Based in Southeast Chinese city of Hangzhou, Adicon and its controlled entities operate operates 24 fully-owned diagnostic laboratories in China, offering diagnostic testing outsourcing services to more than 10,000 active customers in 28 provinces.

Adicon is planning an initial public offering after the fundraising, said people with direct knowledge of the matter. They could not be identified as the information is confidential.

Carlyle, which invested in Adicon in 2018, declined to comment on whether the fundraising was Adicon's pre-IPO round. It also declined to disclose Adicon's valuation after the round.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((kane.wu@thomsonreuters.com; +85228436590; Reuters Messaging: kane.wu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.