Malaysia's June industrial production down 2.2%, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in June fell 2.2% from a year earlier, faster than expected, government data showed on Tuesday.

June's factory output had been forecast to decline 1%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

