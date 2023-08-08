News & Insights

Malaysia's June industrial production down 2.2%, below forecast

August 08, 2023 — 12:03 am EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in June fell 2.2% from a year earlier, faster than expected, government data showed on Tuesday.

June's factory output had been forecast to decline 1%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

