Malaysia's June CPI rises 2.4% on-year, in line with forecast

July 24, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in June rose 2.4% from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The rise was in line with the 2.4% growth forecast by 13 economists in a Reuters poll. In May, the index had risen 2.8%.

