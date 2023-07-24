Malaysia's June CPI rises 2.4% on-year, in line with forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in June rose 2.4% from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

The rise was in line with the 2.4% growth forecast by 13 economists in a Reuters poll. In May, the index had risen 2.8%.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

