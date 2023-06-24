Malaysia's June 1-25 palm oil exports fall 8.7% -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-25 fell 8.7% to 897,180 tonnes from 982,605 tonnes shipped during May 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for June 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS June 1-25 May 1-25 Crude palm oil 237,945 230,475 RBD palm oil 53,310 77,935 RBD palm olein 225,380 222,100 RBD palm stearin 55,180 91,795 Crude palm kernel oil 10,025 14,170 Palm fatty acid distillate 36,310 52,260 TOP PALM MARKETS June 1-25 May 1-25 European Union 180,790 217,005 China 95,875 83,430 India & subcontinent 241,100 206,525 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % May 1,166,880 -9,552 -0.8 April 1,176,432 -261,642 -18.2 March 1,438,074 +278,354 +24.0 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.