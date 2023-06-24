News & Insights

Malaysia's June 1-25 palm oil exports fall 8.7% -ITS

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

June 24, 2023 — 11:54 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-25 fell 8.7% 
to 897,180 tonnes from 982,605 tonnes shipped during May 1-25, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for June 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                  June 1-25           May 1-25

   Crude palm oil                   237,945            230,475

   RBD palm oil                      53,310             77,935

   RBD palm olein                   225,380            222,100

   RBD palm stearin                  55,180             91,795

   Crude palm kernel oil             10,025             14,170

   Palm fatty acid distillate        36,310             52,260


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                  June 1-25           May 1-25

   European Union                   180,790            217,005

   China                             95,875             83,430

   India & subcontinent             241,100            206,525


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
May                  1,166,880           -9,552       -0.8
April                1,176,432         -261,642      -18.2
March                1,438,074         +278,354      +24.0


Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

