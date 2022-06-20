Malaysia's June 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 10.5 pct -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1 - 20 fell 10.5 percent to 738,368 tonnes from 824,589 tonnes shipped during May 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for June 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS June 1 - 20 May 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 86,255 154,303 RBD palm oil 102,855 91,090 RBD palm olein 230,743 268,280 RBD palm stearin 73,015 68,766 Crude palm kernel oil 25,895 11,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 14,400 81,670 TOP PALM MARKETS June 1 - 20 May 1 - 20 European Union 205,635 235,595 China 104,853 60,375 India & subcontinent 97,700 139,899 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % May 1,415,569 +279,888 +24.6 April 1,135,681 -217,614 -16.1 March 1,353,295 +92,692 +7.4 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

