Malaysia's June 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 10.5 pct -ITS

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

    KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1 - 20 fell 10.5 percent
to 738,368 tonnes from 824,589 tonnes shipped during May 1 - 20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for June 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                June 1 - 20         May 1 - 20

   Crude palm oil                    86,255            154,303

   RBD palm oil                     102,855             91,090

   RBD palm olein                   230,743            268,280

   RBD palm stearin                  73,015             68,766

   Crude palm kernel oil             25,895             11,000

   Palm fatty acid distillate        14,400             81,670


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                June 1 - 20         May 1 - 20

   European Union                   205,635            235,595

   China                            104,853             60,375

   India & subcontinent              97,700            139,899


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
May                  1,415,569         +279,888       +24.6
April                1,135,681         -217,614       -16.1
March                1,353,295         +92,692       +7.4



