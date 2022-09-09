Malaysia's July industrial production up 12.5%, below forecast

Malaysia's industrial production in July rose 12.5% from a year earlier, below forecast, government data showed on Friday.

July's industrial production was expected to rise 15.2%, according to 13 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

