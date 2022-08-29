Malaysia's July CPI rises 4.4% y/y, meets forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.4% from a year earlier in July, government data showed on Monday.

The rise was in line with the median forecast among 15 economists surveyed by Reuters. In June, the index had risen 3.4%.

July's increase was driven mainly by food items, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.