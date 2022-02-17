Malaysia's January exports rise 23.5% on-year

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 23.5% from a year earlier in January, government data showed on Friday.

Imports in January grew 26.5% year-on-year, while the trade surplus for the month came in at 18.4 billion ringgit, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

