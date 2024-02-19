News & Insights

Commodities

Malaysia's Jan exports rise 8.7% y/y, more than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Samsul Said

February 19, 2024 — 11:00 pm EST

Written by Danial Azhar for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose 8.7% in January from a year earlier, more than expected, government data showed on Tuesday.

January's exports were expected to grow 3%, according to 17 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in January grew 18.8% from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed, versus an 8% increase expected in the Reuters poll.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 10.12 billion ringgit ($2.11 billion) in January.

($1 = 4.7870 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh ;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.