Malaysia's Jan exports drop after surprise rebound
Jan exports -1.5% y/y vs -1.6% forecast in Reuters poll
Jan imports -2.4% y/y vs -1.8% forecast in Reuters poll
Jan trade surplus 12 bln rgt, matches poll forecast
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in January dropped 1.5% from a year earlier, contracting after a surprise rebound in the previous month, on weak demand for mining goods, government data showed on Wednesday.
The decline was marginally better than the 1.6% fall forecast by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll. Exports in December grew 2.7% after four months of contraction.
Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for 84.4% of January's total exports, grew 1.1% on-year, with increased demand for steel and rubber products and machinery, equipment and parts, data from the international trade and industry ministry showed.
Mining and agricultural exports declined on lower shipments of liquefied natural gas, sawn timber and moulding.
Exports to most major markets, including Southeast Asia, China, Hong Kong and Japan, declined, though shipments to the United States grew 9.5%.
Imports fell 2.4% from a year earlier, after a 0.9% rise in December. Analysts had expected an 1.8% drop.
The country reports trade data in ringgit MYR=.
The trade surplus in January narrowed slightly to 12 billion ringgit ($2.87 billion) from 12.6 billion ringgit in the previous month.
KEY DATA
(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
Jan
Dec
Nov
Oct
Sept
Aug
July
June
May
Exports MYEXP=ECI
84.1
86.4
80.8
81.3
90.6
81.3
88.0
76.2
84.2
y/y%
-1.5
2.7
-5.5
-0.8
-6.7
-0.8
+1.7
-3.1
+2.5
Imports MYIMP=ECI
72.1
73.8
74.3
70.4
73.3
70.4
73.7
65.9
75.1
y/y%
-2.4
0.9
3.6
-12.5
-8.7
-12.5
-5.9
-9.2
+1.4
Balance MYTRD=ECI
12.0
12.6
6.5
10.9
17.3
10.9
14.3
10.3
9.1
MAIN EXPORTS
Jan 2020
% of
% change
(bln rgt)
total
vs year ago
Electrical & Electronic Products
32.4
38.6
-5.5
Petroleum products
6.7
8.0
45.8
Chemicals and chemicals products
4.3
5.1
-17.7
Optical and scientific equipment
3.1
3.7
0.2
Palm oil & Palm-based agricultural products
3.7
4.4
0.5
Machinery
3.4
4.1
5.7
Manufactures of metal
3.1
3.7
-2.8
Liquefied natural gas
4.0
4.7
-22.8
Crude petroleum
2.2
2.6
-10.9
Rubber products
2.2
2.6
10.7
EXPORT MARKETS
Jan 2020
% of
% change
(bln rgt)
total
vs year ago
China
10.4
12.4
-5.7
Singapore
12.3
14.6
0.9
USA
8.7
10.4
9.5
Japan
6.6
7.8
-1.6
Hong Kong
5.6
6.6
-14.0
($1 = 4.1820 ringgit)
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
