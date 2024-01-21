Malaysia's Jan 1-20 palm oil exports rise 3.6% -ITS

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-20 rose 3.62% to 867,828 metric tons from 837,475 metric tons shipped during December 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in metric tons): PALM PRODUCTS Jan 1-20 Dec 1-20 Crude palm oil 222,965 281,675 RBD palm oil 65,600 43,720 RBD palm olein 198,080 215,890 RBD palm stearin 88,373 55,855 Crude palm kernel oil 8,000 28,800 Palm fatty acid distillate 31,430 25,400 TOP PALM MARKETS Jan 1-20 Dec 1-20 European Union 282,063 139,085 China 73,240 112,560 India & subcontinent 151,000 271,010 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % December 1,378,930 -151,743 -9.9 November 1,530,673 +145,948 +10.5 October 1,384,725 +85,538 +6.6 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom) ((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter)) Keywords: MALAYSIA PALM/ITS

