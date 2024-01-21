News & Insights

Commodities

Malaysia's Jan 1-20 palm oil exports rise 3.6% -ITS

January 21, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

       KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian
palm oil products for Jan. 1-20 rose 3.62% to 867,828 metric
tons from 837,475 metric tons shipped during December 1-20,
cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for January
1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in metric tons):

PALM PRODUCTS

                                   Jan 1-20           Dec 1-20

   Crude palm oil                   222,965            281,675

   RBD palm oil                      65,600             43,720

   RBD palm olein                   198,080             215,890 

   RBD palm stearin                  88,373             55,855 

   Crude palm kernel oil              8,000             28,800

   Palm fatty acid distillate        31,430             25,400


TOP PALM MARKETS

                                   Jan 1-20           Dec 1-20

   European Union                   282,063            139,085

   China                             73,240            112,560

   India & subcontinent             151,000            271,010 


(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
December             1,378,930         -151,743       -9.9
November             1,530,673         +145,948       +10.5
October              1,384,725         +85,538       +6.6



Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email:
areuters@gmail.com

 (Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
 ((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
@rozlatiff on Twitter))

Keywords: MALAYSIA PALM/ITS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.