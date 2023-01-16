Malaysia's Jan 1-15 palm oil exports fell 28.5 pct -SGS

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 fell 28.5 percent to 453,771 tonnes from 634,618 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-15, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday. Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for Jan. 1-15 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Jan 1-15 Dec 1-15 Crude palm oil 109,000 193,540 RBD palm oil 37,016 37,270 RBD palm olein 148,539 124,303 RBD palm stearin 20,895 31,150 Crude palm kernel oil 8,000 10,500 Processed palm kernel oil 10,240 14,980 Oleochemicals 18,730 27,601 TOP PALM MARKETS Jan 1-15 Dec 1-15 European Union 85,450 137,981 China 24,300 56,410 Pakistan 10,000 15,000 United States 14,000 26,250 India 89,800 129,140 TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % December 1,512,468 -7,092 -0.5 November 1,519,560 +41,847 +2.8 October 1,477,713 +77,568 +5.5 September 1,400,145 +90,344 +6.9 August 1,309,801 +3,408 +0.3 July 1,306,393 +75,396 +6.1 June 1,230,997 -98,189 -7.4 May 1,329,186 +226,093 +20.5 April 1,103,093 -228,307 -17.1 March 1,331,400 +89,113 +7.2 February 1,242,287 +101,497 +8.9 January 1,140,790 -423,655 -27.1 December 1,564,445 -116,614 -6.9 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

