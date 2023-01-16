Commodities

Malaysia's Jan 1-15 palm oil exports fell 28.5 pct -SGS

    SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-15 fell 28.5 percent to 453,771 tonnes 
from 634,618 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-15, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Breakdown of SGS palm export figures for Jan. 1-15 compared to a month ago (in tonnes): 

PALM PRODUCTS
                                   Jan 1-15          Dec 1-15

Crude palm oil                      109,000           193,540

RBD palm oil                         37,016            37,270

RBD palm olein                      148,539           124,303

RBD palm stearin                     20,895            31,150

Crude palm kernel oil                 8,000            10,500

Processed palm kernel oil            10,240            14,980

Oleochemicals                        18,730            27,601


TOP PALM MARKETS
                                   Jan 1-15          Dec 1-15

European Union                       85,450           137,981

China                                24,300            56,410

Pakistan                             10,000            15,000

United States                        14,000            26,250

India                                89,800           129,140


TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month                      Total        Net Change      m/m %
December               1,512,468            -7,092       -0.5
November               1,519,560           +41,847       +2.8
October                1,477,713           +77,568       +5.5
September              1,400,145           +90,344       +6.9
August                 1,309,801            +3,408       +0.3
July                   1,306,393           +75,396       +6.1
June                   1,230,997           -98,189       -7.4
May                    1,329,186          +226,093      +20.5
April                  1,103,093          -228,307      -17.1
March                  1,331,400           +89,113       +7.2
February               1,242,287          +101,497       +8.9
January                1,140,790          -423,655      -27.1
December               1,564,445          -116,614       -6.9

Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340,
Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

