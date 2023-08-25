News & Insights

Malaysia's inflation rate drops to 2-year low in July

Credit: REUTERS/Olivia Harris

August 25, 2023 — 12:22 am EDT

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2% from a year earlier in July, the lowest inflation print in two years, government data showed on Friday.

The rate was less than the 2.1% rise forecast by 21 economists in a Reuters poll, and the 2.4% seen in June. It was also the lowest since August 2021.

The cooling in inflation last month was due to a slower increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and at restaurants and hotels, the Department of Statistics said in a statement.

Last week, Malaysia's central bank said headline and core inflation will moderate further in the second half partly due to a higher comparative base last year.

