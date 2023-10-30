News & Insights

Malaysia's Gentari, Singapore's GIC to produce, export green ammonia from India

October 30, 2023 — 01:07 am EDT

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Gentari, a renewable energy unit of Petronas, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC on Monday signed an agreement to produce up to 5 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of green ammonia in India by 2030.

The companies will work with AM Green, a subsidiary of Indian renewables producer Greenko, for the production of the renewable fuel and fertiliser in the country, they said in a statement.

Green ammonia exports from the companies' facilities are expected to start in end-2025, they added.

They did not detail the cost of the project.

"In OECD, Southeast and East Asian economies, green ammonia will address the decarbonisation of industries such as power generation, through co-firing, as well as shipping," Gentari CEO Sushil Purohit said.

Green ammonia is typically made using hydrogen from water electrolysis and nitrogen separated from air, with the processes powered by renewable energy.

