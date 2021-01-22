Malaysia's FGV says shareholders urged to reject Felda's takeover offer

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The non-interested directors of Malaysian palm oil giant FGV Holdings have recommended that shareholders reject an unconditional mandatory takeover offer by state-owned Felda, the firm said on Friday.

The advice was issued in an independent advice circular, FGV said in a statement.

