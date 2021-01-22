Commodities

Malaysia's FGV says shareholders urged to reject Felda's takeover offer

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

The non-interested directors of Malaysian palm oil giant FGV Holdings have recommended that shareholders reject an unconditional mandatory takeover offer by state-owned Felda, the firm said on Friday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The non-interested directors of Malaysian palm oil giant FGV Holdings have recommended that shareholders reject an unconditional mandatory takeover offer by state-owned Felda, the firm said on Friday.

The advice was issued in an independent advice circular, FGV said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +6-139-492-9424; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular